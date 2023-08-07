Machado is batting cleanup and serving as the Padres' designated hitter for the second straight day Monday as he deals with a tight right hamstring.

According to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union Tribune, Machado tweaked his right hamstring while running from first to third base in the eighth inning of Saturday's contest. The issue wasn't serious enough to keep him out Sunday's lineup, but he served as San Diego's DH rather than taking his usual spot at third base. That will be the case again Monday, as Ha-Seong Kim will start at third while Jake Cronenworth plays second.