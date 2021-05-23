Machado (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Ha-Seong Kim will pick up another start at third base in place of Machado, who will be on the bench for the third day in a row on account of a tight shoulder. The Padres haven't indicated that Machado has been cleared to resume full hitting and throwing activities, so he could be in danger of landing on the 10-day injured list if he doesn't show any meaningful improvement heading into the team's four-game series in Milwaukee that begins Monday.