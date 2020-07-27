Machado went 0-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Machado was intentionally walked by Diamondbacks reliever Kevin Ginkel in the seventh inning, and proceeded to work a double-steal with Fernando Tatis. While Machado only picked up five stolen bases in 2019, the Padres have shown a willingness to run rampant on the basepaths with seven steals as a team through three games in 2020. Machado may not be a big part of that, but it could give a slight boost to his RBI count down the line.