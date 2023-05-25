Padres manager Bob Melvin said he doesn't expect Machado (hand) to be ready for activation from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Friday, Byron Kerr of MLB.com reports.

Machado has been doing a range of baseball activities to test the small fracture in his left hand, but there are still some important boxes for him to check -- most notably live batting practice. The star third baseman could perhaps return at some point during the Padres' three-game weekend series against the Yankees, though it's hard to put a guarantee on the timetable. He suffered the injury to his glove hand when he was hit by a pitch May 15 versus the Royals.