site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-manny-machado-not-starting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Manny Machado: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Machado isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Machado has gone hitless with a run, two walks and four strikeouts in his last 10 at-bats. Ha-Seong Kim will start at third base and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read