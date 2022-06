Machado (ankle) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Though the Padres remain optimistic the sprained left ankle Machado sustained in Sunday's loss to the Rockies won't force him to the 10-day injured list, the star third baseman will remain on the bench for the third day in a row. Ha-Seong Kim will once again replace Machado at the hot corner.