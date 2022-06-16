Machado went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks, three runs and four RBI in a 19-5 victory against the Cubs on Wednesday.

Machado torched Chicago Wednesday with singles in the first and seventh, walks in the third and fourth and a two-run homer in the fifth. The five times on base was the third such time this season for the 29-year-old who broke out of a mini-3-for-21 slump with the excellent performance. Machado has seen his numbers dip in June though his .322/.396/.536 line would still nearly set new career highs across the board.