Machado went 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's victory over the Angels.

Machado delivered his third multi-hit effort in his past four contests, and it's also his sixth three-hit game of the season. The 31-year-old largely hasn't looked himself at the plate this year with a .254/.296/.414 slash line, though he's performed better over his past 27 games with a .301 average, six homers, 19 RBI and 18 runs.