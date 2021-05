Machado went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a run and two walks in a 5-4 win over St. Louis on Friday.

Machado accounted for half of San Diego's four hits with an RBI-double in the first and single in the sixth and was easily the Padres top hitter on the night. Despite the quality night at the dish, Machado still sports a lackluster .741 OPS.