Machado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and three strikeouts in Friday's 10-1 win over the Twins.

Machado's fifth-inning blast accounted for two of the Padres' six runs during that frame. It was his second long ball in seven games since the All-Star break and his 17th homer of the year. The third baseman has had some mild struggles in July, as his batting average has dropped from .327 at the beginning of the month to .298 after Friday's contest. He's added an .884 OPS, 56 RBI, 62 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 90 games.