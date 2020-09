Machado went 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs and two RBI Tuesday against the Rockies.

He is now hitting .308/.376/.586 with 12 home runs and four steals in 169 at-bats. The Padres hung 10 runs on Colorado in the first two innings alone, so Machado was eventually pulled late in the game as manager Jayce Tingler emptied the bench.