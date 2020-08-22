Machado went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI singles, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 4-3 win over the Astros.

Machado tied the game in the first inning when he scored Eric Hosmer with a single. He then scored Trent Grisham with a single in the fifth before coming home on a Jake Cronenworth double. Machado has four straight multi-hit efforts, going 8-for-15 with a homer, six RBI and five runs scored in that span. He's slashing .248/.358/.486 with six homers, 19 RBI, 19 runs scored and two stolen bases in 28 games this season.