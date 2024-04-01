Machado went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and three RBI in Sunday's 13-4 rout of the Giants.

Machado posted his first multi-hit game and his second three-RBI performance of the campaign. The veteran has been relegated to DH duties for the Padres following offseason elbow surgery, but that has enabled him to play in all six of San Diego's games so far. Machado is slashing .217/.357/.565 with two homers, seven RBI, seven runs and a 5:4 BB:K through 23 plate appearances.