Machado went 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Machado has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, posting 10 multi-hit performances and hitting .474 with a 1.387 OPS in that stretch. The star third baseman has been one of the most productive bats in the Padres lineup, racking up 11 homers with 20 extra-base hits and 32 RBI in 167 plate appearances across 38 games.