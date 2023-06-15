Machado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Guardians.

Machado has five multi-hit efforts over his last eight games, but he's logged just four extra-base hits in that span. He's homered twice over the last five contests, bringing him up to seven long balls on the campaign. The third baseman is at a .249/.295/.398 slash line with 22 RBI, 26 runs scored, two stolen bases and nine doubles through 51 games in what's been a down year for him across the board.