Padres' Manny Machado: Pops homer No. 20

Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Atlanta on Monday.

Machado kicked off the scoring in the contest with a 402-foot solo shot to center field. That was his 20th long ball of the season, giving the veteran third baseman 11 consecutive campaigns -- excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season -- with 20-plus homers. While Machado's .708 OPS so far in 2026 is still on pace for a career-worst mark, he's been substantially better over the past month, posting a 1.016 OPS with eight home runs, 21 RBI and an 18:20 BB:K over his past 25 games.