Machado went 3-for-6 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored across both games of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Giants.

In the first game, Machado singled and stole second in the third inning before scoring on a Wil Myers single. That steal was Machado's fifth of the year. He added an RBI single in the fifth inning of the nightcap. The third baseman has accumulated 13 homers, 39 RBI and 38 runs scored in 48 contests this year.