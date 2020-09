Machado went 0-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk in Monday's 1-0 win over the Rockies.

Machado walked in the first inning and stole second with two outs, but couldn't come around to score. He now has four steals, 12 homers, 35 RBI and 33 runs scored through 43 contests this season. The third baseman is slashing .295/.363/.572 through 190 plate appearances.