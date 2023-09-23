Machado went 4-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over the Cardinals.

Machado twice put the Padres ahead with a solo shot in the sixth-inning and a two-run blast in the eighth. The third baseman now has five long balls over 15 games in September, giving him 30 homers for the second consecutive season. It's also the seventh time he's reached that mark in his career. He's added a .253/.316/.465 slash line, 87 RBI, 75 runs scored and three stolen bases through 134 contests. Machado continues to be locked in at designated hitter due to an elbow injury that is likely to need surgery, but he'll probably remain in the Padres' lineup at least until they're mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.