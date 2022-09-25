Machado went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs and two RBI in a 9-3 win against the Rockies on Saturday.

Machado singled in the first inning, doubled home a run and scored in the third, knocked in another run in the fifth and walked and scored in the seventh. The 30-year-old has reached base three times in two of his last three contests -- batting 4-for-10 with three walks during the stretch -- and is now slashing .298/.369/.532 with 30 home runs, 94 runs, 97 RBI and eight stolen bases in 141 games.