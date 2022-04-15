Machado went 5-for-6 with a home run, four runs, two RBI and two stolen bases in Thursday' 12-1 rout of Atlanta.

Machado entered Thursday with six hits in 26 at-bats, and he almost matched that hit total in just six trips to the plate Thursday. The veteran third baseman recorded a base knock in each of his first five trips to the plate before flying out in his final at-bat in the eighth inning. It was just the second time in his career that Machado has managed five hits in one game, and he sweetened his stat line with a pair of steals and a seventh-inning two-run homer. With the huge performance, Machado upped his season batting average over 100 points from .231 to .344.