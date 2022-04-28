Machado went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Reds.

Machado plated the Padres' final run with a double in the ninth inning after singling and scoring in both the third and fifth frames. The two-bagger was his first extra-base hit since April 19, though he has consistently reached base via singles and walks during that span. Machado has seven multi-hit efforts on the season and is slashing .366/.444/.577 with three homers, 11 RBI, three stolen bases, 16 runs and an 11.2 percent walk rate over 81 plate appearances.