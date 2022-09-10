Machado went 3-for-3 with three singles and two walks in a 5-4 victory over the Dodgers on Friday.

Machado was perfect at the dish Friday, singling in the third, fifth and seventh innings and walking in the first and 10th. The quality outing was overdue as the 30-year-old had gone hitless across his last three games and was batting 3-for-23 in September coming into the contest. Machado is now slashing .302/.370/.532 with 26 home runs, 85 runs, 88 RBI and seven stolen bases in 128 games.