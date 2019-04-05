Machado went 1-for-2 with three walks and a run in San Diego's 5-3 win over the Cardinals on Friday.

Machado reached base in his first four appearances before grounding out in his last at-bat to snap a streak of seven straight trips to the plate where he got on base. He's the first Padres to achieve that feat since Jose Pirela in 2017, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union Tribune. Machado only has one home run through his first eight games, but he's now got a .394 on-base percentage, and the patient approach is a good sign he's seeing the ball well as he looks to consistently find his power stroke.