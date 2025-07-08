Machado went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Machado reached a personal milestone when he singled in the fourth inning for his 2,000th career MLB regular-season hit. The veteran third baseman rounded out his big day with a solo homer in the eighth frame, giving him 357 career homers. Per The Athletic MLB, Machado is the 17th player in MLB history to reach 350 homers and 2,000 hits before his 33rd birthday. The recently named All-Star is having another standout season, slashing .293/.354/.484 with 15 homers, 53 RBI, 54 runs and eight stolen bases through 384 plate appearances.