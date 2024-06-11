Machado went 2-for-4 in Monday's 6-1 win against Oakland.

Machado missed four games due to a strained right hip flexor before returning to the lineup as the Padres' designated hitter Monday. He singled in his first at-bat and reached third base on an ensuing single and walk. Machado notched another single in the seventh and again reached third on a pair of singles before being pulled for a pinch runner, though that decision didn't appear to be related to a worsening of the hip issue. It's unclear when Machado may be asked to play the field again.