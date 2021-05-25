site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Manny Machado: Remains out Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Machado (shoulder) will remain out of the starting lineup for the fifth straight game Tuesday against the Brewers.
Machado has been sidelined since May 19 with the shoulder issue and it remains unknown when he could return to the lineup. Ha-Seong Kim will get the start at the hot corner once again Tuesday.
