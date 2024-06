Padres manager Mike Shildt said in an interview on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Machado (hip) will be back in the lineup Monday versus the Athletics as the team's designated hitter.

Machado was held out of the lineup for the previous four games due to a strained right hip flexor, although he was able to pinch hit a couple times over that stretch. He will be eased back into the mix Monday as the club's DH, with a return to third base coming "hopefully sooner than later," per Shildt.