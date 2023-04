Machado (back) is playing third base and batting third in Sunday's contest against Arizona.

Machado was held out of the lineup Saturday due to a recent bout with back soreness, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, but the issue appears to be minor since he's back at the hot corner Sunday. Machado is off to a slow start this season, slashing .221/.253/.291 with one homer, seven RBI and a stolen base through 91 plate appearances.