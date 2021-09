Machado went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs in a 6-5 loss to San Francisco on Tuesday.

Machado tagged San Francisco starter Kevin Gausman for solo homers in the first and third innings and tacked on a single in the fifth for his second three-hit game this month. The stand-out performance continues an excellent September for Machado, who's slashing .324/.370/.544 with six doubles and three home runs in 17 games.