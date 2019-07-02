Padres' Manny Machado: Serving one-game ban

Machado will not take part in Tuesday's game against the Giants as he'll be serving a one-game suspension for an incident with an umpire back in mid-June, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Machado was ejected for arguing balls and strikes back on June 16 and was hit with a one-game ban. He appealed the suspension at the time, but the punishment was eventually upheld. Greg Garcia will likely fill in at third base in Machado's absence.

