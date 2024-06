Machado (hip) isn't in the Padres' lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Machado will miss his third start in a row Saturday, although he was able to participate in pregame drills for the first time since straining his right hip flexor Wednesday, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Donovan Solano will continue to fill in for Machado at third base, batting fifth against right-hander Ryne Nelson.