Padres' Manny Machado: Slugs 20th home run
Machado went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.
Machado got the Padres on the board with a two-run shot off Miles Mikolas in the first inning, continuing a productive June in which he has hit .314 (33-for-105) with 11 homers and 29 runs batted in. His afternoon went south from there, however, as he failed to register a hit in his remaining four at-bats and committed a crucial error in the eighth inning that led to the game-tying run. In his first season in San Diego, Machado has proven to be an offensive force, slashing .277/.352/.516 with 20 homers and 56 runs batted in.
