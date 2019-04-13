Padres' Manny Machado: Slugs fourth homer
Machado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
His first-inning shot off Luke Weaver was his fourth homer of the year, but Machado also struck out in his other three plate appearances. Contact has been a bit of an issue to begin his stint with the Padres, but his .245/.355/.491 slash line through 15 games is still solid, and Machado's also added a steal, nine runs and eight RBI to his ledger. The career .282 hitter should see more hits fall in soon enough.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...