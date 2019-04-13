Machado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

His first-inning shot off Luke Weaver was his fourth homer of the year, but Machado also struck out in his other three plate appearances. Contact has been a bit of an issue to begin his stint with the Padres, but his .245/.355/.491 slash line through 15 games is still solid, and Machado's also added a steal, nine runs and eight RBI to his ledger. The career .282 hitter should see more hits fall in soon enough.

