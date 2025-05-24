Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over Atlanta.
Machado -- who was 2-for-24 in his six games prior to Friday's contest -- put the Padres up for good in the ninth inning when he took Raisel Iglesias deep to left field for a solo home run. It was Machado's first home run since May 3 and fourth of the year. The veteran third baseman has had an inconsistent season, but he's third in the National League in doubles (15) and fourth in batting average (.309).
