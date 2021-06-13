Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Mets.
The third baseman capped off a six-run seventh inning for San Diego with a solo shot to follow Fernando Tatis' grand slam. Machado has gone yard three times in the last eight games, adding seven RBI and three runs scored in that span. For the year, he's slashing .242/.327/.423 with nine homers, 38 RBI, 29 runs scored and six stolen bases.
More News
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Plates San Diego's lone run•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Slugs second homer in three games•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Gets rare maintenance day•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Plates two runs•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Not starting Sunday•
-
Padres' Manny Machado: Serving as designated hitter•