Padres' Manny Machado: Snaps home run drought in win
Machado went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's win over Boston.
Machado plated a pair of runs with a two-run shot off Brian Johnson in the first inning. The long ball was his first since July 30, a span of 83 at-bats. The 27-year-old is slashing .266/.336/.473 with 27 homers and 73 RBI in 538 plate appearances this season.
