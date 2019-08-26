Padres' Manny Machado: Snaps home run drought in win

Machado went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's win over Boston.

Machado plated a pair of runs with a two-run shot off Brian Johnson in the first inning. The long ball was his first since July 30, a span of 83 at-bats. The 27-year-old is slashing .266/.336/.473 with 27 homers and 73 RBI in 538 plate appearances this season.

