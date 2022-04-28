Machado went 4-for-5 with two runs and an RBI during Thursday's 7-5 win over the Reds.

Machado rallied the Padres with a leadoff double in the sixth, which propelled a four-run inning to give San Diego the lead. He added an RBI single in the eighth to extend the Padres' lead to three runs. Machado has nine hits over his last three games and is currently hitting .395 with 12 RBI.