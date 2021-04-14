Machado went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Pirates.

Machado is riding an eight-game hitting streak and has also notched a stolen base in back-to-back contests. The 28-year-old is staying consistent with his ability to get on base but hasn't made a ton of noise with his bat just yet. He's slashing .250/.377/.432 with two homers, five RBI and six runs scored to go along with a 9:12 BB:K. He's typically slotted in the order behind two of the team's hottest hitters in Trent Grisham and Jake Cronenworth and should continue to have plenty of RBI chances as long as those guys continue to keep getting on base.