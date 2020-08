Machado belted a solo home run in four at-bats in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against Seattle.

Machado drilled a pair of solo shots in the first game of the twin bill and added another in the nightcap. The veteran has now gone deep in four of his last five contests and is riding a nine-game hitting streak during which he has gone 19-for-36 (.528) with six homers, 14 RBI and only three strikeouts.