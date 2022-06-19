Machado was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain after he exited in the first inning of Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Though X-rays on Machado's ankle returned negative to rule out a potential fracture, the extent of his sprain isn't yet known. Since Machado looked to be in pain and didn't put much weight on his foot while exiting the field with the assistance of two trainers, he'll likely be sent in for an MRI later Sunday or Monday before a timeline for his return to action is established. For now, Machado will be viewed as day-to-day until the Padres complete further testing on his ankle.