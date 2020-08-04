Machado went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base while scoring a run in a win over the Dodgers on Monday.

Machado didn't run much last season -- he tallied five steals in eight attempts -- but he has already swiped two bags early in the 2020 campaign. Padres manager Jayce Tingler appears to have brought a steal-happy philosophy to San Diego, so it is reasonable to expect a team-wide uptick in theft attempts throughout the campaign. The Padres lead all major-league squads in steals with 17 through 11 games, outpacing the next-ranked team (Seattle) by seven thefts.