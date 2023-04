Machado went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs and a stolen base in a 5-4 win over Atlanta on Friday.

Machado has hit pretty well so far this season, batting .310 through 32 plate appearances. However, he's yet to go deep, and Friday's double was just his second extra-base hit of the campaign. The two runs he scored and the theft he nabbed in the win were also his first of 2023, so perhaps he'll start racking up counting stats to complement the nice batting average.