Machado went 1-for-4 with one RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Rays.

Machado drove in the Padres' second run with a single, then stole second base. The third baseman hasn't made a huge impact on the basepaths, as this was just his third steal in four attempts this season. He's had trouble getting on base, as evidenced by a .291 on-base percentage and 5.7 percent walk rate, limiting his chances to run. The 30-year-old is hitting .248 with eight home runs, 26 RBI and 27 runs scored over 54 contests in a down year.