Machado went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Nationals.

Machado came around to score all three times he reached base and also delivered a go-ahead RBI single to right-center field in the fifth inning to compliment his two doubles. The 28-year-old has had a nice run to end of the first half of the season, slashing .344/.404/.667 with eight homers, 25 RBI, 24 runs scored, three steals and a 12:12 BB:K across 27 games over the last month.