Padres' Manny Machado: Tallies three hits

Machado went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs Monday in the Padres' 8-1 win over the Orioles.

After flying out to right field in his first at-bat, Machado tormented his former team for the rest of the night en route to delivering his third three-hit performance of July. The 27-year-old's slow start to his tenure with the Padres looks to be a distant memory at this point, as he's slashing a magnificent .291/.356/.561 with 21 home runs, 54 RBI and 47 runs in 74 games since the beginning of May. With only three stolen bases in four attempts, however, Machado has toned down his involvement in the run game after nabbing 14 steals between his time with the Orioles and Dodgers in 2018.