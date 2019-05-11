Padres' Manny Machado: Three-hit effort in loss
Machado went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's 12-2 loss to the Rockies.
He got a weekend series in Coors Field started on the right foot. Machado's hit safely in nine of the last 10 games, slugging four homers over that stretch, but his .250/.325/.438 slash line through his first 38 contests for the Padres remains below the expectations established by his mammoth contract.
