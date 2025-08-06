Machado went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-5 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Machado has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, going 24-for-54 (.444) in that span. The third baseman had cooled off to begin August, going just 3-for-15 over his first four games of the month before his bat roared back to life Tuesday. On the year, he's at a stellar .302/.362/.505 slash line with 20 home runs, 29 doubles, 72 RBI, 68 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 114 contests.