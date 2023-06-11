Machado went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rockies.

The third baseman returned from a fracture in his left hand June 2 and has looked 100 percent healthy, reeling off four multi-hit performances in his last five games and batting .333 (11-for-33) in eight contests since coming off the IL. Machado's had a disappointing start to the campaign overall -- his current .670 OPS would be a career low -- but he's capable of going on a tear and bringing his numbers up significantly.