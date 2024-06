Machado went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.

Machado notched his first three-hit game of the year and managed to swipe a base for a second straight game. He drove in the Padres' first run of the game in the third, which makes it four RBI over his last five games. He's been extremely locked in at the plate over the last few weeks, slashing .344/.420/.492 with nine RBI, seven runs and an 8:11 BB:K in 69 plate appearances since May 19.